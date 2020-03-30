After a successful monologue on social distancing, Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund

Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate to the government's fund in the hour of crisis. He donated Rs 25 crore on Saturday.

Following Akshay Kumar's footsteps, other B-Towners like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, singer Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon and others have also donated for the cause. South stars have also donated.

Salman Khan on the other hand decided to donate to support the 2500-odd daily wage workers of the film industry who are left with no source of income owing to the complete lockdown.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus affected people has reportedly crossed 1050 in India and the death toll stands at 29 till now.