After a short theatrical run due to COVID-19, Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' premieres online

Actor Irrfan Khan on Sunday announced that his comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' which hit the theatres on March 13, but had a short run due to the coronavirus crisis, will now get a digital release.

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to share the information about the release of his movie on a streaming platform.

"Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP! Watch now," the actor tweeted.