After '83, Deepika Padukone joins husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus': Report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.
Now, according to latest reports, Singh's wife Deepika has also joined the stars for the upcoming comedy flick.
Padukone has been roped in by the makers for a special dance number, reports Bollywood Hungama.
"She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter,” a source was quoted as saying by the outlet.
If the report is anything to go by, this will be Bollywood diva's second collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They've earlier worked together in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express'.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors'.
It is currently being shot in Mumbai and the rest of the scenes will reportedly be shot in Ooty and Goa. The film, bankrolled by Rohit Shetty, will release in the winter of 2021.
Shakespeare's play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as Angoor (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced Do Dooni Chaar (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.
Apart from 'Cirkus', Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Fighter', '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.