After '83, Deepika Padukone joins husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus': Report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.

Now, according to latest reports, Singh's wife Deepika has also joined the stars for the upcoming comedy flick.

Padukone has been roped in by the makers for a special dance number, reports Bollywood Hungama.

"She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter,” a source was quoted as saying by the outlet.

If the report is anything to go by, this will be Bollywood diva's second collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They've earlier worked together in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express'.