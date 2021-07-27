After 2 years of engagement, has Amy Jackson parted ways with George Panayiotou? Actress deletes their pics from Instagram

Model-actor Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou has been madly in love with each other since 2015.
However, rumours are rife that Amy and George are going through a rough phase in their relationship and things have not been okay between the couple.
Amy had time and again treated her fans and followers with adorable pictures of some of the best moments of their lives. But over the last few days, the proposal, the engagement, the photo announcing the arrival of their baby Andreas - everything has gone missing from Amy's Instagram feed.
This has sparked separation rumours. Even over the last few months, Amy has only shared photos of her baby boy but none with Geroge.
Amy and George welcomed a baby boy in September 2019 and named him Andreas! The 29-year old actress had shared the good news on Instagram with a captivating picture of the family of three. "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas," she wrote.
The model had announced on the picture-sharing platform in August 2019 that she will be welcoming a baby boy. She first made the announcement in March where the actor zeroed in on a love-filled photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop.
The couple had celebrated their engagement with grand bash hosted at their London home in May 2019.
According to reports, a wedding was also on the cards but the pandemic struck and all plans were delayed. It has been nearly two years now, but the couple is yet to tie the knot and George now seems to be missing from Amy’s life.
On the work front, Jackson was last seen in Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'.
She made her acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil movie 'Madrasapattinam' and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Amy was also seen in Bollywood films such as 'Singh Is Bliing' and 'Freaky Ali'.
