After 2 years of engagement, has Amy Jackson parted ways with George Panayiotou? Actress deletes their pics from Instagram

Model-actor Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou has been madly in love with each other since 2015.

However, rumours are rife that Amy and George are going through a rough phase in their relationship and things have not been okay between the couple.

Amy had time and again treated her fans and followers with adorable pictures of some of the best moments of their lives. But over the last few days, the proposal, the engagement, the photo announcing the arrival of their baby Andreas - everything has gone missing from Amy's Instagram feed.

This has sparked separation rumours. Even over the last few months, Amy has only shared photos of her baby boy but none with Geroge.

Amy and George welcomed a baby boy in September 2019 and named him Andreas! The 29-year old actress had shared the good news on Instagram with a captivating picture of the family of three. "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas," she wrote.