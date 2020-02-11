Adnan Sami's 'Tu Yaad Aya' is the perfect 'Valentine's wala song'; watch video

Padma Shri recipient singer Adnan Sami has finally made his comeback with a new song, 'Tu Yaad Aya'. The singer who's known for his soulful songs and heartfelt videos is back at doing what he does best!

Adnan Sami is popular for songs such as 'Lift kara de' and 'Tera chehra'. Treating fans with the perfect love anthem this Valentine's season, Adnan has returned to the music scene after a long hiatus.

'Tum Yaad Aya' is composed by Kunaal Vermaa, who's known for penning lyrics of Bollywood numbers such as 'Tum hi aana' and the 'Malang' title track.

Featuring Adnan and actress Adah Sharma in the video, the song is a love ballad. The makers dropped the video of the song on Tuesday, and the video has been viewed by over 460,496 people in just two hours.

Fans also took to the comments section to welcome the 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' singer and showered praises. A fan wrote, "Amazing!!! There is something in Adnan’s voice that makes us skip a heart beat whenever we listen to him. "

Another user commented, "Perfect Valentine's wala song! Once again , you proved that you deserve a Padma Shri #Melodious"