Bollywood

Updated on

Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami Khan makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

By FPJ Web Desk

Adnan Sami was spotted with his family at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami Khan makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

Adnan Sami was spotted with his family at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Adnan was accompanied by his beautiful wife Roya and his lil munchkin, Medina Sami.

Adnan Sami with wife Roya and daughter Medina at Mumbai Aiport
Adnan Sami with wife Roya and daughter Medina at Mumbai Aiport

On 29 January 2010 Sami married Roya Sami Khan, the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. He first met Roya in India during her visit in 2010 and proposed to her after some time.

Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami Khan makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

On 10 May 2017, he became a father to a daughter, Medina Sami Khan.

Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami Khan makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Adnan Sami also has a son, Azaan Sami.

Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami Khan makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

The 25-year-old Azaan was born to Adnan Sami and his first wife, Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993.

Azaan just like his father is a singer and composer.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in