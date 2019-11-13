Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami Khan makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

Adnan Sami was spotted with his family at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Adnan was accompanied by his beautiful wife Roya and his lil munchkin, Medina Sami.
On 29 January 2010 Sami married Roya Sami Khan, the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. He first met Roya in India during her visit in 2010 and proposed to her after some time.
On 10 May 2017, he became a father to a daughter, Medina Sami Khan.
Adnan Sami also has a son, Azaan Sami.
The 25-year-old Azaan was born to Adnan Sami and his first wife, Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993.
Azaan just like his father is a singer and composer.
