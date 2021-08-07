Aditya Roy Kapur shares throwback photo from school days; Arjun Kapoor calls him 'sexy beast'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, on Saturday, took a trip down memory lane and treated fans with a throwback picture from his school days.

The 'Ludo' star posted a picture of his younger self on his Instagram handle. In the photo, he is seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt and pouting at the camera in a cool-dude avatar.

He cheekily captioned it with a popular advertisement tagline, "School time action ka school time."

Actor Arjun Kapoor immediately went to the comments section and wrote, "Sexy beast since childhood." Following Arjun, fans too poured in their comments on Aditya's post.