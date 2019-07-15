Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final

New Delhi: After enjoying India vs New Zealand and Australia vs England cricket matches, earlier this week, Aditya Roy Kapoor is currently at the All England Club watching the ongoing Wimbledon men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The actor attended the 48th faceoff between Federer and Djokovic on the court and the 16th in a Grand Slam on Sunday.

Aditya uploaded the picture of the centre court, featuring the two players in action on his Instagram feed and even uploaded a video story.

His 'Kalank' co-star Sonakshi Sinha commented on the post writing "SO jealous!!!!!!!!" Till date, Federer and Djokovic have faced each other three times in the Wimbledon championship.

The Serbian player holds an edge over Federer as he has defeated him two times in Wimbledon final (2014 and 2015). Federer managed to defeat Djokovic in the 2012 Wimbledon semi-final.