Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: Here are some of the actor's hottest pictures that will make you drool

Being one of the most famous producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's brother, nepotism never worked for him, he made his own way in the industry.
FPJ Web Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur has proved his mettle in cinema with various impressive roles in many Bollywood films. Being one of the most famous producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's brother, nepotism never worked for him as he made his own way in the industry through time and hard work.

The actor turns 36 on November 16 2021. He became an overnight sensation after starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Mohit Suri's 'Aashiqui 2' (2013) and since then there has been no looking back for Aditya. It's been less than 3 years since his first post on Instagram, but his charming personality and his chiseled body has pulled everyone to his profile like a moth to light.

On his birthday, let's look at some of his hottest pictures which would make you go 'Oh La La'.

