e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur begins Sri Lanka schedule of 'The Night Manager' remake

'The Night Manager' is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer
ANI
Advertisement

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has begun shooting for the Sri Lanka schedule of the Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager'.

A source revealed, "Aditya Roy Kapur has flown down to Sri Lanka to shoot some of the crucial sequences of 'The Night Manager' remake. The actor has a tight schedule and will pull off some exciting scenes and sequences in the beautiful landscape of Sri Lanka."

"Aditya is essaying an extremely nuanced and layered character in the show which demands a continuous prep process. Parallelly, the committed actor is also working on his rigorous fitness regime, to portray the physicality required for the part," the source added.

ALSO READ

Aditya Roy Kapur to make his OTT debut with Hindi remake of ‘The Night Manager' Aditya Roy Kapur to make his OTT debut with Hindi remake of ‘The Night Manager'

'The Night Manager' is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer. The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Aditya will essay the titular character.

The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, along with the show, Aditya has 'Om- The Battle Within' and Tamil hit film 'Thadam' remake in the pipeline this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Aditya Roy Kapur begins the second schedule of ‘Thadam’ remake ‘Gumrah’ with Mrunal Thakur Aditya Roy Kapur begins the second schedule of ‘Thadam’ remake ‘Gumrah’ with Mrunal Thakur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
Advertisement