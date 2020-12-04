Watch: Aditya Narayan suffers wardrobe malfunction during the ‘varmala’ ceremony at his wedding

Veteran singer Udit Narayan’s song Aditya married his "Shaapit" co-star Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday in a big fat wedding.
The event was attended by several who’s who of Bollywood and television. However, during the ‘varmala’ ceremony (when bride and groom put garland in each other’s neck), Aditya had a minor wardrobe malfunction.
Aditya told Bollywood Hungama, “I had to wear my friend’s pyjama. Mine tore while I was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta. So, I had to wear his for the pheras. Luckily my friend and I are of similar build.”
When asked about moving into his new home, Narayan said, “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now,” adding that he has been saving for years.
Back in October, the junior Narayan made headlines for stating financial crisis amid COVD-19 pandemic. Apparently, he was quoted saying the he has only Rs 18,000 left in his bank account.
Aditya rubbished the reports and said, "After working for more than two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?"
I have a very simple lifestyle and I know when and how to spend money. I am not a person who would show-off assets like my house, cars and holidays," he told Indian Express.
On the work front, Aditya has sung some of the popular tracks in Bollywood, besides hosting reality shows. Meanwhile, Shweta has worked in a handful of south films alongside actors Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep to name a few.