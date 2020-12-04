Watch: Aditya Narayan suffers wardrobe malfunction during the ‘varmala’ ceremony at his wedding

When asked about moving into his new home, Narayan said, “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now,” adding that he has been saving for years.

Back in October, the junior Narayan made headlines for stating financial crisis amid COVD-19 pandemic. Apparently, he was quoted saying the he has only Rs 18,000 left in his bank account.