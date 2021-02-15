Aditya Narayan shares romantic liplock with wife Shweta Agarwal, but his caption is the real deal

Veteran singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya married his "Shaapit" co-star Shweta Agarwal in December 2020.
"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," Aditya had written on Instagram while sharing the news of his wedding.
The event was attended by several who’s who of Bollywood and television.
Recently, the couple got in sync with the Valentine’s Week celebrations and marked Kiss Day with an intense liplock. Aditya shared he picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy #kissday Life is short! Find someone to love और फिर रोज़ kiss ले और kiss दे (exchange kisses every day).”
In an earlier interview, Aditya shared an interesting anecdote around the same (kiss) narrative. He told The Free Press Journal, My friends invited Shweta on my 22nd birthday, and to my pleasant surprise she came. We ended up spending some quality time together; she made acquaintance with my friends, and I spontaneously kissed her. The next day she stopped talking to me.”
“The kiss was with her consent, but maybe she was not looking for a relationship with me and didn’t want to lead me on. For the next six months, she kept me at arm’s length. The only dialogue we exchanged was during the shoot of our film. Fortunately, after the filming was over, my cousins intervened to make peace between us,” he added.
He also shared a picture of Shweta from their wedding night to mark Valentine's Day. He wrote, "7.8 billion people in this world yet, we found each other! Happy Valentine’s Day to my soulmate, queen, wife."
On the work front, Aditya has sung some of the popular tracks in Bollywood, besides hosting reality shows. Meanwhile, Shweta has worked in a handful of south films alongside actors Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep to name a few.