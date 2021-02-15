Aditya Narayan shares romantic liplock with wife Shweta Agarwal, but his caption is the real deal

Veteran singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya married his "Shaapit" co-star Shweta Agarwal in December 2020.

"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," Aditya had written on Instagram while sharing the news of his wedding.

The event was attended by several who’s who of Bollywood and television.

Recently, the couple got in sync with the Valentine’s Week celebrations and marked Kiss Day with an intense liplock. Aditya shared he picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy #kissday Life is short! Find someone to love और फिर रोज़ kiss ले और kiss दे (exchange kisses every day).”