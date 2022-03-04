Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal blessed with a baby girl

Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal have been blessed with a baby girl. Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture from his wedding day and revealed that their daughter was born on February 24, 2022.

He wrote, “Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”

In the picture, he can be seen applying sindoor (vermilion) on Shweta's head.

As soon as Aditya shared the news, fans and members of the entertainment industry chimed into the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," actor Barkha Sen Gupta commented.

"Congratulations Aditya & Shweta on becoming parents. Love to all of you," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

Back in January, the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

"Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay," Aditya, 34, wrote.

The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like "Dil Bechara" and "Ram Leela", while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt's horror film "Shaapit" and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie "Kiccha".

