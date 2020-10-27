Aditya Roy Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh's accusations, denies being a 'girlfriend stealer'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' in 2017, had accused Aditya Roy Kapoor of stealing his girlfriend in college days. The latter has finally addressed the 'Simmba' actor's accusations and clarified that he had dated Singh's ex-girlfriend eight months after their break up and didn't how Ranveer felt about it.

The 'Malang' actor said that Ranveer was 'just being dramatic' about the incident.

"Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt," he quipped.

He said that he's not a 'girlfriend stealer' and further clarified saying, "only around eight months after that, did I start seeing the girl".

On 'No Filter Neha's sesaon 2, Ranveer had said, "He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur."