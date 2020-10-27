Aditya Roy Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh's accusations, denies being a 'girlfriend stealer'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' in 2017, had accused Aditya Roy Kapoor of stealing his girlfriend in college days. The latter has finally addressed the 'Simmba' actor's accusations and clarified that he had dated Singh's ex-girlfriend eight months after their break up and didn't how Ranveer felt about it.
The 'Malang' actor said that Ranveer was 'just being dramatic' about the incident.
"Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt," he quipped.
He said that he's not a 'girlfriend stealer' and further clarified saying, "only around eight months after that, did I start seeing the girl".
On 'No Filter Neha's sesaon 2, Ranveer had said, "He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur."
Currently, while Aditya Roy Kapoor is rumoured to be dating model Diva Dhawan, Ranveer Singh is happily married to Deepika Padukone. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.
On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang', alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The makers have reportedly completed the first draft of the sequel.
He was also a part of Suri's 'Ek Villian 2', however, a recent report claimed that the 'Aashiqui 2' actor has walked out of the movie due to 'creative disagreements' with the director.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, '83'. In the flic, Ranveer will be seen as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi.
It is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.
He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Joha'r 'Takht.'
