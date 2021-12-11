Aditya Chopra distributes Sathi Card to provide health insurance, ration supply, other benefits to film industry's daily wagers

Yash Raj Films has been at the forefront of providing aid towards the Hindi film industry’s daily wage earners, the most vulnerable section during the pandemic.

To sustain this beyond just a response to COVID-19, Aditya Chopra has launched the Sathi Card, modelled on the lines of an internationally acclaimed policy concept - "universal basic support" under YRF's The Yash Chopra Foundation, to provide health insurance, school fee allowance, ration supply, annual health check-ups among other benefits to the industry’s daily wage earners and their families.

Cardholders will be able to use it for healthcare including health insurance up to 2 lakh, free annual check-ups and discounts on medical bills and treatment services.

Registered individuals can also use the card to support their children’s education as YRF is providing an allowance for school fees, stationery and uniforms. They can also use the card to purchase ration supplies.

The coronavirus pandemic has plagued the entertainment industry since last year and about 30,000 plus daily wage earners have been deeply affected.

Recently, Yash Raj Films launched ‘Yash Chopra Sathi Initiative’ to provide minimum basic support to thousands of the industry’s daily wage earners affected by the pandemic and initiated a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry, as well as distributed ration kits to a family of four for a specified period of time.

Aditya Chopra had also rolled out a plan to vaccinate thousands of workers of the Hindi film fraternity which helped shoots to restart in Mumbai. Last year, during the lockdown, he also lent his support to thousands of daily wage earners of the film industry by crediting money directly into their bank accounts.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:25 PM IST