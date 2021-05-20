Aditya Chopra birthday special: A look at filmmaker's love story with Rani Mukerji

Aditya Chopra who is born on 21 May is an Indian filmmaker and a great one at that. His best works as a director include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Befikre. Not only does he excel as a director but he is also the current Chairman of India's multi-national film, media and entertainment conglomerate Yash Raj Films.

On 21 April 2014, he married actress Rani Mukerji in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. Together, they have a daughter who was born in 2015 and her name is Adira Chopra.

We love a good romance story and this pairing surely does seem like a match made in heaven.