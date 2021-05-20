Aditya Chopra birthday special: A look at filmmaker's love story with Rani Mukerji

Aditya Chopra who is born on 21 May is an Indian filmmaker and a great one at that. His best works as a director include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Befikre. Not only does he excel as a director but he is also the current Chairman of India's multi-national film, media and entertainment conglomerate Yash Raj Films.
On 21 April 2014, he married actress Rani Mukerji in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. Together, they have a daughter who was born in 2015 and her name is Adira Chopra.
We love a good romance story and this pairing surely does seem like a match made in heaven.
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji did a great job in keeping their romance out of the tabloids but fans have always been eager to know more about the couple.
Aditya Chopra doesn't really like media scrutiny but he couldn't stay away from the love of his life when she was in the hospital. Rani Mukerji was hospitalized after Diwali and Aditya Chopra couldn't go even a couple of days without seeing her.
They take their parental roles extremely seriously, Rani held a puja for the well-being of her child and Aditya got cracking on making the best nursery for his baby girl.
The two of them are so adorable that they took on a weight loss challenge together and playfully started competing against each other to motivate each other to continue with the challenge.
Rani has often stated that she loves being married and she's often commended her husband on his hard-working nature. She is more than happy that she has found Aditya who she calls her constant. She has even stated that she feels being married to Aditya is a fairytale.
However, every couple has their share of difficulties. Aditya Chopra was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart Payal Khanna. According to reports, it was his relationship with Rani that ended his relationship with Payal, which was allegedly difficult for his parents - Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra to deal with but luckily they came around and all is well.
