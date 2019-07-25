Aditi Rao Hydari sizzles in a golden ensemble at India Couture Week 2019

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made a stellar appearance on the third day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 held here on Wednesday. She looked ravishing in a billowy, off-shoulder icy pink blouse and shiny golden skirt as she walked the ramp as showstopper for couture debutant Pankaj and Nidhi.
The actress, who was last seen in the movie "Padmaavat", glammed up in nude makeup and sleek hairdo, wearing a statement neck piece.
"The outfit I'm wearing looks heavy, but it's actually very light. I personally like clothing in which a lot of thought and detailing is put. Every garment however luxurious it may, I feel it should look and feel effortless," Aditi told reporters here.
Commenting on her fashion statement, she said: "I wouldn't give a term to it. Whatever I pick, it has to be effortless and seem timeless. I don't care about what's trending and what's not. I just wear what I like and enjoy wearing."
