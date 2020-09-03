Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan reunites with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut to play Lankesh in Prabhas starrer

'Adipurush' is touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil". It is is scheduled to go on floors in January 2021 with an aim to release theatrically in 2022. The 3D film will reportedly be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, the multilingual project was in August, with Om tweeting the first look of the film.

Earlier, in an interview when asked what made him select the 'Baahubali' star for the role of Ram, Raut told PTI, "I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see 'Adipurush' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film."

Though the director said it was too early to talk about the aspects of Lord Ram's life the film would touch upon, the team is working hard towards making the story come alive on the big screen.

"It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It's one aspect of the epic saga, it's my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there. But when you do a screen adaptation, there's a lot of research from authenticity, technology points of view. A lot of storyboards are happening, asset creation, designing the characters as we speak."

The film would be a follow-up to Om's 2020 blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.