Adipurush: Kriti Sanon reads ‘The Forest of Enchantments’ as she preps for her role as Sita

"Adipurush" is an adaptation of Ramayana, where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Rama while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravan.

Adipurush courted controversy in December last year after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the "humane" side of Ravana.

Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, and said: "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working to present the epic without any distortion."

The film is currently on the floors and is being directed by Om Raut, known for helming the Ajay Devgn blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

Over the next few months, she will be seen in "Bachchan Pandey", "Mimi", "Bhediya" and "Ganpath". The varied assortment, you would think, would weigh her down with pressure. The actress has no time for pressure, or be scared.

"I don't think you can be scared and cautious and still move ahead in your career. Fear pulls you back. Once I know why I am doing a project, there is no fear. You like the film, the storyline, the scene. You know you are doing something slightly different. Ok, it can be experimental but thats your reason for doing it then," Kriti told IANS.

"I believe in all the films I am doing right now. Beyond that, my job is to do my part really well and work hard for it. The rest is not really in my hands. I don't want to take the pressure of 'oh what if this goes wrong?' I would rather think.' what if all of them go right!'" shared the actress, who had made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film "Heropanti".

Over the past seven-odd years, Kriti has been noticed for her roles, particularly "Dilwale", "Raabta", Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Luka Chuppi", and "Panipat".