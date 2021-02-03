Adipurush: Fire breaks out on set of the Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer on Day 1 of shooting

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a "level two" blaze, which is considered as major.

It is reported that the mishap occurred due to a short circuit. According to sources in the studio, the fire was brought under control soon enough and nobody was injured. No casualty has been reported.

Unconfirmed videos from the burning set of the film have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing their concern over the unfortunate incident.

"Fire caught on the sets of #Adipurush at a Goregaon studio #Mumbai. Everyone is safe no one has come under any physical harm. It happened due to short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes. #Prabhas and Saif were not a part of this shoot," photographer Viral Bhayani wrote on Instagram.