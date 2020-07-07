Adani Electricity slams Arshad Warsi for 'selectively targetting' company, calls his tweet on power bills 'derogatory'

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited reacted sharply to Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi over his tweet concerning allegedly inflated bills and the actor later said that there was a quick response from the company and the problem was solved.

CEO of AEML, Kandarp Patel, told reporters that the actor's comment was derogatory and targeted a corporate leader. Warsi had mentioned "highway robbery" in his earlier tweet.

"Arshad Warsi's statement was derogatory and was of a personal nature against a corporate leader. We connected to him immediately after it surfaced and requested him to revoke that tweet and he made another tweet after that and was convinced about his billing. But he is an influencer and he should not have used such language," Patel told reporters through teleconferencing.

Earlier, Warsi had tweeted about over Rs 1.03 lakh being deducted from his account for electricity bill payment. He later also tweeted about offering to sell his painting so that he can pay his electricity bills for this month and save his kidney for payment of next month's bill.

The company also slammed Arshad for selectively targetting Adani Electricity.