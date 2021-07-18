'Ada paavi': Siddharth reports YouTube video claiming he's dead, shares hilarious reply he got

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth on Sunday reacted to a YouTube video claiming he was dead and shared the reply he got from the video-sharing platform.
A Twitter user recently shared a video titled '10 South Indian celebrities who died young' and tagged Siddharth to bring it to his notice that the list also mentioned his name.
Reacting to the tweet, Siddharth shared that he had reported the video several years ago. However, YouTube had a rather unexpected reply to the actor's complaint.
"I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied 'Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video'. Me : ada paavi," he wrote.
Recently, Siddharth who's an avid Twitter user took a jibe at ripped Bollywood actors.
Remembering wrestler Dara Singh on his death anniversary, Siddharth wrote tweeted, "This is how real strong men in cinema used to look back in the day. Today you see exaggerated fantasies that look nothing like what a body should. And achieved with steroids and growth hormones to boot. Remembering real #DaraSingh."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth was last seen on big screens two years ago in the film 'Aruvam'. If reports are to be believed, the actor has signed his next for which he will be teaming up with director Balaji Mohan.
The official announcement regarding Siddharth's new film is expected to be made soon, and the film will go on floors in September.
Siddharth had recently completed shooting for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Mahasamudram'. He also plays a crucial role in Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)