'Ada paavi': Siddharth reports YouTube video claiming he's dead, shares hilarious reply he got

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth on Sunday reacted to a YouTube video claiming he was dead and shared the reply he got from the video-sharing platform.

A Twitter user recently shared a video titled '10 South Indian celebrities who died young' and tagged Siddharth to bring it to his notice that the list also mentioned his name.

Reacting to the tweet, Siddharth shared that he had reported the video several years ago. However, YouTube had a rather unexpected reply to the actor's complaint.

"I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied 'Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video'. Me : ada paavi," he wrote.