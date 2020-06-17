'Actually I launched him': Ekta Kapoor shocked over criminal complaint against her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Producer Ekta Kapoor has responded to a criminal complaint filed against her in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday morning by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha against Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ojha alleged that these prominent Bollywood personalities forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

Ekta responded on social media: "Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi.. when actually I launched him. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. Please let family and friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this."