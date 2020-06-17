Bollywood

Updated on

'Actually I launched him': Ekta Kapoor shocked over criminal complaint against her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

By IANS

Producer Ekta Kapoor has responded to a criminal complaint filed against her in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

'Actually I launched him': Ekta Kapoor shocked over criminal complaint against her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death
'Actually I launched him': Ekta Kapoor shocked over criminal complaint against her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Producer Ekta Kapoor has responded to a criminal complaint filed against her in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday morning by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha against Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ojha alleged that these prominent Bollywood personalities forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

Ekta responded on social media: "Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi.. when actually I launched him. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. Please let family and friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this."

View this post on Instagram

Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. Iâm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews... A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday . "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying . . . #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajputdeath #sushantsinghrajpurrip #jagranenglish #instawithjagranenglish #ripsushantsinghrajputsirðð #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajputð #ripsushantsinghrajputð #ripsushantsinghrajputðð #ripsushantsinghrajput #sushantnomore #salmankhan #salmankhanfans #salmankhanswag #salmankhanmerijaan #salmankhanfilms #salman #salmankhanfanclub #salmankhanfc #karanjohar #karanjoharfilm #karanjoharupdates #karanjoharfan

A post shared by Erkâ¤ï¸rek (@ektarkapoor) on

Ojha claimed that the persons he had namd to ensure that Sshant's films did not get released and that the late actor was not even invited to film functions by them.

Ojha said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death had not only hurt the people of Bihar but the entire country.

Sushant rose to stardom working in Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta". The series, his second television outing long before he cracked Bollywood, made him a household name.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in