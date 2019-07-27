Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reaches out to Mumbai police on Twitter after she receives obscene messages

The celebrities receive messages from the trolls on social media on a daily basis and most of the times, they choose to ignore them. While the fans can’t stop praising their celebrities on their latest tweet or Instagram post, there are some who criticize them for no reason in particular.

While this bullying behavior is appalling, there are some who send obscene messages on Facebook. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is the latest victim to receive such vulgar messages on Facebook.

She reached out to Mumbai Police on Twitter and tweeted, “When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1 @MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook !”

While the situation is ironical since the person messaging her works in National Crime Prevention Council, according to his bio, the social media handle of Mumbai Police ensured her that this matter will be looked in to.

She further replied to them saying, “Thank you for prompt response. I wanted to bring it to ur notice thats all and i am not under any threat. If they can message me like this imagine the plight of young vulnerable girls on social media”

We surely hope that the Mumbai Police will look in to this matter.