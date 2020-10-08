Actress Shikha Malhotra, who volunteered to nurse COVID-19 patients, tests positive

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who made headlines earlier this year when she volunteered to nurse Covid patients, has tested positive for the virus. She took to her Instagram account to confirm her medical condition on Thursday.

Shikha had been treating novel coronavirus patients for over six months now.

"Tested Positive #Admitted. Abhi oxygen ki kami mehsoos ho rahi hai. Post unke liye jo kehte hain corona kuch bhi nahin (I feel I am low on oxygen right now. This post is for those who say corona is no big deal. #serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers," she wrote as caption, with a collage of two images.