Actress Shikha Malhotra, who volunteered to nurse COVID-19 patients, suffers paralysis stroke

Actor Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to a city hospital after she suffered a stroke, her manager said.

According to the actor's PR manager Ashwani Shukla, Malhotra, in her late 20s, complained of pain in the right side of her body late on Thursday night. She is admitted to Juhu's Cooper hospital.

"She had gone to her home in Delhi for Diwali and was complaining of not feeling well since her return. Last night, around 10.30 PM, her right side of the body started to pain.

"We first took her to Kokilaben hospital where we were told she had a paralysis stroke. We got her admitted to Cooper Hospital later," Shukla told PTI.