Actress Sapna Pabbi 'untraceable' after being summoned by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Report

After making its 23rd arrest as part of its investigation in the drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had issued a summon to actress Sapna Bappi. However, according to a report, the 'Khamoshiyan' actress is 'untraceable'.

The agency's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in an exclusive conversation with Midday, confirmed that a notice was put up outside Sapna Pabbi's apartment and she was asked to appear before the agency. But, the British actress didn't respond to it and has 'disappeared.'

The report suggests that digital evidence acquired by NCB proves Pabbi is part of the drug nexus and her role is very crucial in the investigation.

Sapna Bappi, who shot to fame with 2015 film 'Khasmoshiyan', also starred in Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive'. The actress was also part of Anil Kapoor's popular television series '24'.

Her name reportedly emerged during the interrogation of accused Agisilaos Demetriades - the brother of Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

According to NCB officials, Demetriades is an African national and a close relative of a Bollywood celebrity.

"Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.

The official further said that Demetriades was part of an active and "immensely large drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the same peddlers that were selling drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Anuj Keshwani and Dipesh Sawant."

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With ANI inputs)