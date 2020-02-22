Actress Bhumi Pednekar's house party was a star-studded affair!

Actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her lovely sister, Samiksha Pednkar's birthday on 21st February. Pednekar threw a house party to celebrate the occasion and invited her close friends from the industry.

It was indeed a star-studded, glamorous night and Bhumi's Instagram stories were proof enough of the fun the stars had.

Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar were snapped while heading in a car to Bhumi Pendnekar's abode for her house party. In the pictures, Ishan can be seen seen in a mango yellow outfit with an ochre yellow hat, while Ananya is clad in a black outfit.