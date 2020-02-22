Actress Bhumi Pednekar's house party was a star-studded affair!

Actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her lovely sister, Samiksha Pednkar's birthday on 21st February. Pednekar threw a house party to celebrate the occasion and invited her close friends from the industry.
It was indeed a star-studded, glamorous night and Bhumi's Instagram stories were proof enough of the fun the stars had.
Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar were snapped while heading in a car to Bhumi Pendnekar's abode for her house party. In the pictures, Ishan can be seen seen in a mango yellow outfit with an ochre yellow hat, while Ananya is clad in a black outfit.
Bhumi and Ayushmann make a lovely pair on the silver screen and if the former had a house party, it was obvious that Ayushmann Khurana would add 'chaar chaand' with his presence. The actor was seen with his wife, Tahira Kashyap. His brother and actor, Aparshakti Khurana, was also seen with his wife Akriti Khurana.
Other guests present at the party included Jackky Bhagnani, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malotra, and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.
Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and in photographer Daboo Ratnani's Calender Shoot 2020.
