Actors Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji buy flats in plush residential projects of Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji have bought flats at Khar in Mumbai.

According to the documents shared by Zapkey.com, actress Patani has bought an apartment worth Rs 5.95 crore in Paramount, Khar West, a project by Rustomjee. Patani has paid stamp duty of Rs 17.85 lakh on the purchased property. This plush flat is located on the 16th floor of F-wing comprising 1,118.59 sq ft of carpet area and comes with two car parking facility.

Similarly, Rani Mukerji has purchased an apartment from Keystone Realtors, a unit of Rustomjee, in the company’s project Rustomjee Paramount, at Khar West, Mumbai. The property was registered on July 15, 2021, according to the documents accessed by this reporter via Zapkey.com.

The said flat comprising 1485 sq.ft carpet area is located on the 22nd floor, E wing of the plush tower. It comes with two car parking slots. The actor bought the apartment for Rs 7.12 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 21.37 lakh, the documents showed.

In the recent past, popular celebs including big Bollywood stars have purchased new properties in Mumbai. Reportedly, actor Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 5,184 sq ft duplex flat in Mumbai worth Rs 31 crore in a project Atlantis builder of Crystal Group. Similarly, Ajay Devgn bought a 474.4 square meters bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu for Rs 47.5 crore.