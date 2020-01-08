Actor who supported CAA, backs Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapak', reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with the protesting students on Tuesday evening.

The actor was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity. She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence.

BJP leaders and a section on Twitter slammed the actor for her JNU sojourn. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj called Padukone a part of 'tukde tukde gang'. Another BJP leader Ram Kadam also condemned the visit and termed it "unfortunate!". "It is unfortunate that Deepika Padukone visited JNU. We condemn this," said Kadam while speaking to media.

Now, actor Ranvir Shorey who supported the government during the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens' protests, has backed Deepika Padukone. The Sacred Games actor said that it is unacceptable for the government and the opposition to have students fight a proxy war for them.

“I support Deepika's visit to JNU… It is unacceptable for the government and the opposition to have students fight a proxy war for them. I condemn this violence and whoever is behind it should be punished,” Shorey told News18.

Earlier, Shorey was spotted attending a dinner hosted by Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday to support CAA along with other Bollywood celebs including Prasoon Joshi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Bhushan Kumar and Abhishek Kapoor.