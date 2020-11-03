Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting female crew-member

Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by Gondia police for allegedly molesting a woman during a film shoot. The incident occurred on Monday at a hotel in Gondia district.

Gondia police confirmed that Raaz was placed under arrest under Indian Penal Code section 354. (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

"The complainant alleged that he passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately during the film shoot. He was granted conditional bail," said Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police in Gondia.