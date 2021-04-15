Actor Tabassum discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

Veteran actor-talk show host Tabassum has recovered from the novel coronavirus and is back from the hospital, her son Hoshang Govil said.

The 76-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 more than ten days ago and was admitted to a city hospital for treatment.

In a statement shared with PTI, the actor-filmmaker on Wednesday night said his mother had returned home after testing negative for the virus. Hoshang also shared a picture of the actor being wheeled out of the hospital, flashing a victory sign.

"With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior...God is great," Hoshang said.

Tabassum is best known for hosting the long running Doordarshan show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.

Recently, Hoshang had slammed "baseless" rumours that Tabassum was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and said the actor had no underlining medical condition.

Tabassum began her career as a child artiste, working in films like Deedar (1951), where she played the younger version of Nargis and 1952 classic Baiju Bawra, which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.

She also hosts the show Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon, which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.