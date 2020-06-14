Bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 10 inspirational Instagram posts

By FPJ Web Desk

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, confirmed Mumbai Police. He was found hanging at his flat in Bandra. "Mumbai Police is investigating and have not found any suicide note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok.

According to police sources, the actor had breakfast in the morning and went inside his bedroom. His househelp knocked his door for long, however, when he did not respond they broke open then the door and found him hanging.

The actor was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

He made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

Meanwhile, if you scroll through his Instagram page, the actor made sure to leave you inspired with his captions about enlightenment, the universe, etc.

Here are Sushant Singh Rajput's 10 inspirational Instagram posts:

View this post on Instagram

I dream to create an environment where kids of India ð®ð³ and elsewhere, get âfreeâ, improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. Itâs about time that we acknowledge âconvergenceâ thatâs happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy ânowâ. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Letâs begin. Itâs about âtimeâ. Jai shiv Shambho ðâ¤ï¸ð¦ðªð®ð³ðð«ð±ð¥ #education #pedagogy #skills #NoCost #convergence #chaostheory #gametheory #nonzerosum #biomimic #resonance #future #exponentialCHANGE #technologiesofthefuture #Shiva #Verb #Actions #karma #Time

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

View this post on Instagram

A memory ð¸ I took while living my dream of witnessing the spectacular sunrise with a movement controlled âï¸ by me ð¨ââï¸ ,but ironically and magically frictionless âï¸ ð ð, as if my controlling thoughts ð­ were surrendering willingly to some Majesty âï¸ ..,and of course, pink floyd â¤ï¸ giving company.:) #incomparable #experiences #theunbearablelightnessofbeing ð¦ #living/lovingMyDreams â¤ï¸ #ourSundaysð¥³ #inspiringsundays ð Good morning ðâï¸ðâ¤ï¸ð±ð¥ âââââââââââââââ ð¶ð¶- #floyd ð¶âï¸ âTo martyr yourself to caution Is not going to help at all 'Cause there'll be no safety in numbers When the right one walks out of the door...âð¶ð¶ð«

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

