Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 10 inspirational Instagram posts

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, confirmed Mumbai Police. He was found hanging at his flat in Bandra. "Mumbai Police is investigating and have not found any suicide note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok.

According to police sources, the actor had breakfast in the morning and went inside his bedroom. His househelp knocked his door for long, however, when he did not respond they broke open then the door and found him hanging.

The actor was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

He made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

Meanwhile, if you scroll through his Instagram page, the actor made sure to leave you inspired with his captions about enlightenment, the universe, etc.

Here are Sushant Singh Rajput's 10 inspirational Instagram posts: