Actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: Reports

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt who recently returned from a brief hospital stay took to Twitter stating that he would be taking a break, urging people to not speculate.

"I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" he had tweeted.

The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.