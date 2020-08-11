Actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: Reports

Hours after he announced that he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, reports have surfaced suggesting that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
The news update was tweeted by many including film trade analyst Komal Nahata and media organisations such as Filmfare. There has however been no official confirmation from the actor's end.
Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt who recently returned from a brief hospital stay took to Twitter stating that he would be taking a break, urging people to not speculate.
"I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" he had tweeted.
The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.
On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".
(With inputs from agencies)
