Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi tests positive for COVID-19

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, his wife Gauri, has tested negative.

The 41-year-old is currently under isolation at home and stated that he is experiencing loss of taste.

Nikhil, who has produced blockbusters like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Dabangg 3’ resumed acting with Hansal Mehta’s web series, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.’

It narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ".

Nikhil headlined recently for offering to work with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Following the arrest, Nikhil tweeted: "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."

On work front, Dwivedi will be producing a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

It will be directed by Vishal Furia. Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.