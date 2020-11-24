Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lashes out at 'stupid' celebs for their tone-deaf Maldives vacay amid COVID-19 pandemic

For those unversed, the 41-year-old tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, his wife Gauri, has tested negative. He is currently under isolation at home and stated that he is experiencing loss of taste.

Nikhil, who has produced blockbusters like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Dabangg 3’ resumed acting with Hansal Mehta’s web series, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.’

It narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ".

Nikhil headlined recently for offering to work with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.