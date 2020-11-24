Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lashes out at 'stupid' celebs for their tone-deaf Maldives vacay amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently lashed out at B-town celebs who have been flooding the internet with pictures from their luxury Maldives vacation.
These include Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria among others.
Nikhil’s take comes after journalist Barkha Dutt wrote on Twitter, “With apology to Maldives but I just can’t bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. It’s sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be well advised on the tone-deafness of it.”
Dwivedi quote-tweeted it and commented, “Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us that we appear unempathetic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are... just plain stupid.”
For those unversed, the 41-year-old tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, his wife Gauri, has tested negative. He is currently under isolation at home and stated that he is experiencing loss of taste.
Nikhil, who has produced blockbusters like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Dabangg 3’ resumed acting with Hansal Mehta’s web series, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.’
It narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ".
Nikhil headlined recently for offering to work with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
On work front, Dwivedi will be producing a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.
It will be directed by Vishal Furia. Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.