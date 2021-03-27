Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving first dose of vaccine

Mumbai: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old actor, who had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a post on Twitter, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote on Twitter.