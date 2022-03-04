Actor Nitu Chandra reveals how she bagged Hollywood movie, 'Never Back Down: Revolt'

Popular for her scintillating performance in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Traffic Signal, Nitu Chandra stunned everyone when she revealed that she is going to be a part of Hollywood film, Never Back Down: Revolt. After making her presence felt in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri industry, the actor became a global star after her Hollywood debut in 2021 with American martial arts film, Never Back Down: Revolt. Nitu, who also happens to be a producer and a martial artist, feels her professional training in taekwondo helped her bag the film. A black belt in taekwondo, Nitu now wishes to share screen with ace action heroes like Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal in a high-end Bollywood action movie. In an exclusive chat with Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about her Hollywood debut, her struggling career as a Bollywood actor, and the challenges she faces as a producer.

How did Never Back Down: Revolt come to you?

­­I was at a special screening of Will Smith-starrer Bad Boys in LA in 2019, I met the producer David (Zelon) and his team and they asked me what are the other skills I know apart from being an actor, I told them that I have represented India thrice and I am a black belt in taekwondo and I really confident if given a chance to do it. Next moment, he offered me Never Back Down: Revolt and said he is putting a blind bet on me. Later, he told his writer to design a character around me.

Since you are a martial artist in real life, was it a conscious decision to do this film?

I had gone to LA to look for good work that can up my ally. I was looking for really good scripts and not do something that won’t let me evolve. I feel I have manifested film on martial arts for a long time. While I was auditioning for other films, this film came my way. Nothing could be better than this.

Do you plan to do a full-fledged action film in Bollywood if given a chance?

Of course, I would love to do it. I come from India and I have full knowledge of nuances of sports and action. I would really love to work with Tiger Shroff or Vidyut Jammwal, these people are great and even in the international arena, people know them as Indian action actors.

How do you take your failures or choices of Hindi films in the past which didn’t do well at the BO?

I think I am a success story of a lot of failures. I don’t regret any of my films I had chosen in my career. They might not be a box office success but it was a great learning for me. I don’t think there’s anything that goes waste in life. I put a lot of heart and soul in whatever I do. I have done some great projects down south with Suriya, R Madhavan, Arya, Jayam Ravi, who is currently in Mani Ratnam’s film.

How challenging for you to don a producer’s hat?

It is bit quite a challenge to don a producer’s hat because I come from Bihar and I produce content in my own language where everyone in the family can watch the film. It’s not that I have enough of funds and a solid backing. There’s so much to talk from the land of Bihar and my brother, Nitin Chandra is a National Award winner writer-director for the Maithili film, Mithila Makhaan. I have been struggling for 9-10 years but we won’t give up.

Do you also plan to direct someday like your brother?

Trying my hands in direction is not on my cards. My brother is a National Award winner and I would love to work under him someday if a film demands. I am very proud of him but I’ll keep producing and acting.

Since you are backing Bihari films on a large scale, do you believe Indian industries are merging together now?

Every language has its own history. Whichever Hindi film is doing good at the box office are the remakes of South films. Coming from Bihar and Bhojpuri being my mother tongue, I have been an integral part of South film industry. Films like Baahubali have represented India at a global level. I sat down with my Never Back Down: Revolt director and showed him few South Indian films. It’s all merging and it’s a great power house of art together.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST