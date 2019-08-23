Actor Karan Oberoi's sister files a police complaint against his ex-GF for practicing witchcraft

Karan Oberoi was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police after his ex-girlfriend accused him of rape and blackmailing, though proven innocent later Karan was subjected to police custody for a few days. The actor has now claimed she used witchcraft to cause him and his family suffering. His sister now has filed a new complaint against her.

His sister old an entertainment portal, the witchcraft practices were not new for them. According to her Karan has filed a complaint against her seven months before he was arrest for threatening him by using witchcraft. Karan’s sister went on to reveal she claimed to have used Witchcraft to cause their parents pain and suffering.

Karan also went on to add, practicing witchcraft is a serious offence in Maharashtra and despite of mentioning it in the complaint, the police haven’t taken any action yet. He added, it is important to keep crime and punishment gender neutral.

Karan's lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari talked to the daily, and revealed she has published books on witchcraft and voodoo and has also been propagating it on chat groups. According to Dinesh her lawyer has also claimed he is a victim of such practises.