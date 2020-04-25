Actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum passes away in Jaipur

Actor Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeeda Begum, passed away in Jaipur on Saturday due to natural causes. She was 95 years old. The funeral will be held in the evening on Saturday after the Namaaz.

According to sources, Irrfan Khan is currently abroad. In 2018, the actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and had gone abroad to get treated for the same.

However, despite of the tough time, Irrfan continued to work in the movies. His last movie 'Angrezi Medium' released just before the lockdown due the novel coronavirus pandemic. The movie also starred Radhika Madhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Kiku Sharda.

Ahead of the film's release, the actor had shared an emotional message on social media for all his fans. He had stated that 'unwanted guests' (cancer) were in his body due to which he wouldn't be able to participate in the promotions of the movie as he had to leave the country for treatment. The actor had also asked fans to enjoy the film and wait for him.

(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra)