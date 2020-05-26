Actor Himansh Kohli flies from Mumbai to Delhi; purchases two plane tickets to 'minimise contact with anyone'

Two months after the suspension of domestic flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, the services resumed on Monday. Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli was among the first celebrities to travel as he flew to New Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown in place since March 25, Kohli had been stuck in Mumbai wanting to go home to his family in Delhi. “I wanted to go home ever since the lockdown was announced, but I could not. I planned to travel via road but I wasn’t sure about the situation on the highway. But then I read that domestic flights were set to resume, and as soon as I got a notification that bookings were open, I booked my tickets,” he said.

According to a SpotBoye report, Kohli purchased two tickets for himself to 'minimise contact with anyone'.

“Once inside the plane, everything looked just like before. However, there was no food provided; only a bottle of water. While lavatories were accessible, we were advised against using them. I had booked two seats for myself – the middle and window seats – to minimise contact with anyone. I understand it might seem wasteful but our life is more important,” he said.

“I felt lucky and fortunate that I reached Delhi safely. My dad came to pick me up, but there were no hugs at the airport or at home. He also sanitised the car once we reached home, and everyone was like ‘Go, take a shower first’. My parents are very happy to see me,” he added.

On the professional front, the Yaariyan fame last featured in Tenu Vekhi Jaavan music video.

Sung by Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur, the song has been composed by Bharat Goel with Rashmi Virag's lyrics.