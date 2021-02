Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday. He was 58.

The news was shared on Instagram by Neetu Kapoor, the wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv's brother-in-law. The cause of death remains unclear.

The news has triggered an outpouring of condolence messages online, with many including actor Soni Razdan reacting with consternation and sadness.