Actor-comedian Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai: Report

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, best known for playing the role of Guthhi, Rinku Devi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has undergone a heart surgery.

According to a report in ETimes TV, the actor underwent surgery at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

Asian Heart Institute confirmed to the publication that Sunil Grover is admitted, however, they refrained from divulging in any other details.

Reportedly, the actor is recuperating at the hospital. More details are awaited.

Sunil Grover is best known for his style of mimicry and his own brand of humour that he brings to shows.

He has had a successful career in films and the OTT platform as well. He managed to shock everyone with his stellar performance as a henchman and assassin, Gurpal Chauhan in the political drama web series 'Tandav' in 2021.

He was most recently seen as Sonu Singh in the web series 'Sunflower'.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:49 PM IST