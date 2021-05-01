Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Friday after suffering from COVID-19 complications. He was 52.

Several fans and celebrity friends expressed shock over the sudden and untimely demise of the noted actor.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Twitter and mourned Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's demise.

He wrote, "Extremely sad news. I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."