Actor Bidita Bag has a very important message on consent

Bollywood actor Bidita Bag who was seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has made a strong statement through her latest Instagram post. The actor has joined a campaign that highlights the importance of consent of women, and spreads awareness against rape.
In her powerful post, posing as a victim of rape, she wrote: "Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged, I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman. Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar".
Bidita's effort comes in the wake of several reports of brutal rape and murder cases of women across the nation.
“Rape is wrong - that’s what we need to educate us and our community about. Consent and choice is a birthright of every woman in this world.It’s as basic as food & shelter. We are not machines to be used and abused at will; we are also humans,” she told Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from IANS)
