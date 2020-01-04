Actor Bidita Bag has a very important message on consent

Bollywood actor Bidita Bag who was seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has made a strong statement through her latest Instagram post. The actor has joined a campaign that highlights the importance of consent of women, and spreads awareness against rape.

In her powerful post, posing as a victim of rape, she wrote: "Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged, I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman. Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar".