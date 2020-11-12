Actor Asif Basra found hanging in Dharamsala

Actor Asif Basra, a familiar face in several movies and TV shows, including "Jab We Met", “Kai Po Che!” and "Paatal Lok", was found hanging in a private residential complex in McLeodganj in Himachal on Thursday. He was 53.

“He hanged himself at noon. We are investigating the matter and have sent the body for post-mortem... Prima facie it is a case of suicide," Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan told reporters.

Basra had reportedly leased a property in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, about five to six years ago and visited the place regularly.

The news of the sudden death, which comes months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence, created a ripple in the industry with several of his colleagues expressing grief.

"What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!" tweeted actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Director Hansal Mehta was equally stunned. "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."

In his over two-decade career, Basra played supporting roles in many critically-acclaimed features such as "Black Friday", "Parzania" and "Outsourced". He was born in Amravati, Maharashtra, and introduced to acting through school stage productions in 1989 when he was just a teenager.

The actor later moved to Mumbai for higher education where he continued to participate in college theatre. The actor continued to balance theatre and his day-job for five years but quit when he started receiving offers in television.