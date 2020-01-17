Actor Arvind Swami unveils new look for Thalaivi as MG Ramachandran

In the first poster, Arvind is seen sporting a clean shaven look resembling MGR. His hair resemblance that of MGR's in the period between 1965-1970s. In the second poster, he is seen sporting the iconic black sunglasses that MGR used to wear.

"Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope you like it," he captioned.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. "Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A.L. Vijay.