Actor Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody till September 1 in drugs case

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, has been sent to NCB custody till September 1.

Kohli was arrested by NCB after the anti-drug agency raided his Andheri residence on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug.

He was booked under Sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

On Sunday, Kohli was produced before a holiday court here, which remanded him in the NCB custody till Monday for further probe into the matter.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant was allegedly found in an inebriated conditiion at the time of his arrest.

NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede said, "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office."

After the arrest of actor Armaan Kohli in a drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting raids at several places in Mumbai on Monday.

NCB has also nabbed an alleged drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of MD drugs from him.

The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:08 PM IST