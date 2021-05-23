'Acting ka maza': Neena Gupta on essaying Kanwaljit Singh's mom in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' after playing his wife in 'Saans'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta played Arjun Kapoor’s character Amreek’s 90-year-old grandmother and actor Kanwaljit Singh's mother in Sardar Ka Grandson. Interestingly, Neena and Kanwaljit had played a married couple in their TV show Saans.
During Neena Gupta's recent interaction with an entertainment portal, a social media user was quick to point this out.
The user wrote, "Don't tell me Kanwaljit Singh is Neena Gupta's son in the movie? They were co-stars in the 90s. SMH."
"Bhaiya yehi toh acting ka maza hai. Kal jo aapka lover tha woh aapka beta hai, yehi toh maza hai (That's the joy of acting; someone who was your lover is now playing your son. It's fun)," the senior actor responded.
Their show Saans, which was premiered in 1998, revolved around married couple played by Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh, their teenage kids, and an extra-marital affair that threatens their relationship.
Meanwhile, Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by Kaashvie Nair, also features Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, and others in pivotal roles.
In the film, Neena Gupta plays Sardar, the head of a Punjabi family.
The story of the film revolves around her wish before dying, to revisit her ancestral home in Lahore, Pakistan. Arjun Kapoor is her NRI grandson in the film who takes it upon himself to fulfil his granny’s last wish.
