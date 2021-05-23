'Acting ka maza': Neena Gupta on essaying Kanwaljit Singh's mom in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' after playing his wife in 'Saans'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta played Arjun Kapoor’s character Amreek’s 90-year-old grandmother and actor Kanwaljit Singh's mother in Sardar Ka Grandson. Interestingly, Neena and Kanwaljit had played a married couple in their TV show Saans.

During Neena Gupta's recent interaction with an entertainment portal, a social media user was quick to point this out.

The user wrote, "Don't tell me Kanwaljit Singh is Neena Gupta's son in the movie? They were co-stars in the 90s. SMH."

"Bhaiya yehi toh acting ka maza hai. Kal jo aapka lover tha woh aapka beta hai, yehi toh maza hai (That's the joy of acting; someone who was your lover is now playing your son. It's fun)," the senior actor responded.