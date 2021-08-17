‘Acting is still my top priority, it’s my bread and butter’, says 'Bypass Road' star Neil Nitin Mukesh

His WhatsApp DP is the logo of his home banner. And that’s what prompts the first query to actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who turned producer in 2019 with the thriller, Bypass Road, directed by his brother Naman, in which he played the prime accused in a murder who is confined to a wheelchair and whose own life is in danger.

What can we expect from your production house next?

We have been working on two feature films, both murder mysteries, which we will be making jointly with another production house and go for a direct-to-OTT release. I’ve written the story and screenplays of both. I have also conceived a web series revolving around a serial killer which is very urban and modern, a crazy concept. Now, I have to work with others to filter and flesh it out before I can take credit for it. The idea is to develop international content. OTT gives you a free hand to explore certain genres which might not be so attractive when it comes to an Indian theatrical release.

So, when most of the world had come to a standstill due to the ongoing corona virus-triggered pandemic and your colleagues were sitting at home twiddling their thumbs, you’ve developed three projects?

(Laughs) There are more projects. I like to have my hands full and my mind busy. I am fortunate to have a supportive wife and family who give me the time and space I need as a writer. In retrospect, this unforeseen and forced break was a fantastic opportunity for me. When you are shooting, you can only write a few lines in a day because you are so preoccupied with learning lines for others, sometimes in Hindi, sometimes even in Tamil and Telugu. But surprisingly, I started writing one of the stories while shooting for Bypass Road…

Did something happen at the shoot to give you the idea?

Well, I was sitting there in Alibaug, in the middle of the night, filming a certain sequence, I suddenly thought to myself, “What if something like this happens?” I sounded out Naman who reacted with “Oh my God, this is crazy!” He told me to develop the idea, but insisted he would listen to it only after he was done with Bypass Road. He warned me that there should be no similarities as we were not going in for a Part 2. (Laughs) And that’s another murder mystery was born (the story, screenplay and dialogue of Bypass Road is by him too). It’s totally original, and very different from our first production.

And the other story…

I can’t reveal much about that since I am collaborating with another writer on it. It’s a Mumbai-centric story.

Will you be acting in both films?

No, I will act in one and Naman will direct one. We want to collaborate with others too. (Laughs) NNM Films can’t only be about the NNM brothers.

Now that you have started writing scripts, will acting take a backseat?

Acting is still my top priority, it’s my bread and butter. I’m constantly asked what kind of films I would like to do. Sadly, what I want to do are out-of-the-box thrillers which are hardly written and the domain of only a few filmmakers. There’s Sriram Raghavan of course, the director of my debut film, Johnny Gaddaar, and my guru. And Sujoy Ghosh. There was Abbas-Mustan earlier and Ram Gopal Varma whom I idolise. Anurag Kashyap has now strayed into this genre which is beginning to pick up, thanks to OTT. Since the roles I was getting were not too exciting, I decided to pen some ideas in that space.

I don’t care about how much footage I get, if the role is big or small, it just has to be interesting. I’m a long-distance runner, my race is for longevity. I don’t do the 100-metres dash with the aim of reaching the No.1 position.

Who are your writing muses?

I’m influenced by Western thrillers. I absolutely love Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones’s 1993 film, The Fugitive, and the make-believe world of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park series. I am totally hooked on Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries and have seen every episode of Poirot. I have always wondered why we can’t do stuff like this here. Why do we have to keep churning out slapstick comedies? I don’t find slapping someone’s face for a few gags funny. It’s not the kind of cinema I am attracted to.

Any acting assignments? There’s a Firrkie listed among your upcoming projects which is supposed to be in post-production…

Oh, Firrkie was shot many years ago. It seemed pretty interesting when we were filming it. It’s complete, I don’t know why the producer hasn’t taken advantage of the situation and released it on OTT yet. Both Saaho and Bypass Road took up a lot of my time. The former opened in August 2019, the latter in November. I was just gearing up to start a new film when the pandemic happened.

Three days after Bypass Road started streaming on Netflix, the first lockdown in 2020 was announced. I haven’t shot for anything else since. The film I was to start has been shelved. But thankfully, we have used this time to develop a lot of content and now are fully prepared to go on the floors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 07:49 AM IST